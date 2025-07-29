Greek Organizations Set Up Charlotte Election Forums Ahead of September Primaries

Two local Greek groups will host voter meetings where citizens can meet candidates before the Sept. 9 city elections. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta have set up three events across Charlotte.

The first meeting starts July 29 at CLT Creative Workspace, where mayoral and District 3 hopefuls will speak. The next night, District 4 and at-large runners meet voters at Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church. Districts 1 and 5 wrap up with an online session on July 31.

Want to vote early? Polls open Aug.21. Those who prefer mail can send ballots starting Aug. 8. Just make sure your vote reaches the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. when polls close on primary day.

CLT Creative Workspace on Alleghany Street hosts the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Mayoral and District 3 council picks will take questions and share their plans.

North Charlotte's Rockwell Church Road site welcomes District 4 and at-large runners the next evening. Voters can chat with them starting at 6:30 p.m.

Can't make it in person? The last session goes online. Districts 1 and 5 picks will answer questions through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Watch on screen or listen by phone: your choice.

Need to check who's running? Visit the Board of Elections site. Not sure if you're registered? The state elections site can tell you in seconds.