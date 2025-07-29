Mecklenburg Jail Cuts Back AC to 45% During Extreme Heat Wave

As temperatures soar past 100 degrees in Charlotte, the Mecklenburg County Detention Center plans to cut its cooling system to less than half power this weekend. By Monday morning, the AC will stop working completely.

"We realize this may cause discomfort and inconvenience, and we kindly ask for your patience and cooperation as we work to make these essential repairs," said Sarah Mastouri, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Tower One will go without air conditioning. Workers aim to fix the system by afternoon. Strong industrial fans will blow through the building while the AC is down.

This shutdown occurs during the city's worst heatwave in eight years. The mercury will climb to 99 on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will scorch at 100 degrees: numbers not seen since 2015.

Officials have put out heat warnings that start at noon Saturday until 8 p.m., then pick up again Sunday at noon until 2 a.m. Monday. Such intense heat hasn't hit Charlotte for multiple days since 2015.

Guards will watch for signs of trouble inside the building. A staff member said, per WCNC Charlotte: "We have additional cooling resources in place, such as industrial cooling fans, and as always, we are closely monitoring the temperature and conditions inside. We will adjust to the needs if necessary."

The scorching weather will stick around. Tuesday and Wednesday will be baked at 98 degrees, dropping slightly to 97 on Thursday. Rain might finally bring relief on Friday, cooling things to 86 degrees.