ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Meet the Team Behind “Grits & Biscuits”, The Traveling Party Serving Southern Flavor Nationwide

If you’ve never been to a Grits & Biscuits party, picture this: a packed dance floor, no VIP or sections, wall-to-wall energy, and a Dirty South Set with your favorite…

Ms. Jessica
The founders of Grits & Biscuits

If you’ve never been to a Grits & Biscuits party, picture this: a packed dance floor, no VIP or sections, wall-to-wall energy, and a Dirty South Set with your favorite hits. Sounds lit right? That’s because it is.

Grits & Biscuits was founded 15 years ago by 3 HBCU graduates, Erika and brothers Alzo and Maurice.  It's more than a party.  It’s an experience rooted in southern culture, HBCU vibes, and Black joy. Don't believe me....CLICK HERE!

I had the chance to sit down with the Grits & Biscuits founding trio, and let me tell you, the story behind this movement is just as dope as the party itself.

Let's start with the BIG ANNOUNCEMENT Alzo made during our interview about a special edition of Grits & Biscuits is coming to Charlotte this summer! Take a listen below!

How did the 3 of you meet?

What is Grits and Biscuits?

How did you come up with the name Grits & Biscuits?

What makes a Grits & Biscuits party different?

Why Charlotte?

Listen to the Full Interview Here!

Charlotte
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Uptown Skyline
Local NewsThrift Pony Runs Fundraiser To Help Mecklenburg Teachers as State Support LagsJim Mayhew
Mecklenburg Jail Breaks New Ground With Community Dinner Event
Local NewsMecklenburg Jail Breaks New Ground With Community Dinner EventJim Mayhew
Charlotte city CAT bus system
Local NewsCharlotte Offers Free Bus Rides to Cooling Centers as Heat Wave ContinuesJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect