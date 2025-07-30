Meet the Team Behind “Grits & Biscuits”, The Traveling Party Serving Southern Flavor Nationwide

If you’ve never been to a Grits & Biscuits party, picture this: a packed dance floor, no VIP or sections, wall-to-wall energy, and a Dirty South Set with your favorite hits. Sounds lit right? That’s because it is.

Grits & Biscuits was founded 15 years ago by 3 HBCU graduates, Erika and brothers Alzo and Maurice. It's more than a party. It’s an experience rooted in southern culture, HBCU vibes, and Black joy. Don't believe me....CLICK HERE!

I had the chance to sit down with the Grits & Biscuits founding trio, and let me tell you, the story behind this movement is just as dope as the party itself.

Let's start with the BIG ANNOUNCEMENT Alzo made during our interview about a special edition of Grits & Biscuits is coming to Charlotte this summer! Take a listen below!

How did the 3 of you meet?

What is Grits and Biscuits?

How did you come up with the name Grits & Biscuits?

What makes a Grits & Biscuits party different?

Why Charlotte?