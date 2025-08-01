ContestsEvents
Barking Bars: DMX’s Fiercest Guest Verses

Kayla Morgan
DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three wearing a red shirt with his arms raised.
Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

DMX was never just another feature on a track. His verses hit with raw energy and emotional honesty that few others could match. Born Earl Simmons, the rapper from New York, came with a voice full of pain, power, and purpose. When he stepped onto a song, it often became his song.

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, DMX appeared on some of hip-hop’s biggest records. He didn’t just add a verse; he brought a presence that was impossible to ignore. Here are some of the most impactful guest appearances of his career.

"Money, Cash, Hoes" – Jay-Z feat. DMX

Jay-Z’s second verse is smooth and calculated, but when DMX comes in, the mood shifts instantly. His voice cuts through the beat with sharp urgency: “Y’all been eatin' long enough now, stop bein' greedy / Just keep it real, partner, give to the needy!”

The line was so powerful, he reused it on later tracks. Their chemistry was undeniable.

"24 Hrs. to Live" – Mase feat. The LOX, Black Rob & DMX

This track asks a chilling question: What would you do with just one day left to live? Each artist gives a different answer, but DMX’s verse is especially introspective. He reflects on guilt and spiritual consequences:

“I know I’m going to hell, 'cause I done cheated and robbed / And stole and lied—my momma cried…”

Among big names, DMX stands out for his honesty. He doesn’t just rhyme—he confesses.

"4,3,2,1" – LL Cool J feat. DMX, Method Man, Redman, Canibus

This song is packed with lyricists, but DMX makes his presence felt with one of the most shocking lines of his career:

“I got blood on my hands and there's no remorse / I got blood on my d--- 'cause I f----- a corpse.”

Disturbing? Absolutely. But it shows just how far he would go to express the pain and chaos inside him.

"Touch It (Remix)" – Busta Rhymes feat. DMX, Missy Elliott, Lloyd Banks, Mary J. Blige, Papoose (2006)

This remix was packed with big names, but when DMX arrived, it was clear he hadn't lost a step, even after time away. He opened with a familiar but still powerful line: “Y’all been eatin’ long enough now, stop bein’ greedy!”

A Legacy Built on Emotion and Strength

DMX didn’t treat guest appearances as side jobs. He treated them like statements. His verses were loud, emotional, aggressive, and vulnerable—all at once. In an era where many rappers focused on coolness and cleverness, DMX gave you feeling. You didn’t just hear him, you felt him.

Whether standing beside legends or newcomers, DMX made every track unforgettable. His guest verses weren’t just contributions—they were takeovers.

DMXEvergreen
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
