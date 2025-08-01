Drake Shares the NSFW Reason Amsterdam Means So Much to Him
During a concert in Amsterdam on Wednesday, July 30, Drake opened up about why the city has a permanent spot in his heart. “This is where my son was conceived”…
During a concert in Amsterdam on Wednesday, July 30, Drake opened up about why the city has a permanent spot in his heart.
“This is where my son was conceived”
Mid-show, Drake got personal with the crowd, explaining that Amsterdam is the place where he and artist Sophie Brussaux conceived their now 7-year-old son, Adonis.
“I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived,” Drake told fans, in a video posted to X. “So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart.”
He added, “There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all.”
When Adonis turned 7 last October, Drake went full SpongeDad mode. The rapper threw a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed birthday party — complete with jellyfish, cartoon clouds, and a Bikini Bottom backdrop. He posted two father-son photos with the caption: “Big Don. 💘”
And on Father’s Day last year, the proud dad celebrated with both his son and his own father, Dennis Graham. In one photo, all three generations posed in cowboy hats and boots in a field, with little Adonis looking cool in a black vest.
Drake captioned it: “Three generations 💘 Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.”