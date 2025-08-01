ContestsEvents
Drake Shares the NSFW Reason Amsterdam Means So Much to Him

During a concert in Amsterdam on Wednesday, July 30, Drake opened up about why the city has a permanent spot in his heart. “This is where my son was conceived”…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

During a concert in Amsterdam on Wednesday, July 30, Drake opened up about why the city has a permanent spot in his heart.

“This is where my son was conceived”

Mid-show, Drake got personal with the crowd, explaining that Amsterdam is the place where he and artist Sophie Brussaux conceived their now 7-year-old son, Adonis.

“I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived,” Drake told fans, in a video posted to X. “So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart.”

He added, “There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all.”

When Adonis turned 7 last October, Drake went full SpongeDad mode. The rapper threw a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed birthday party — complete with jellyfish, cartoon clouds, and a Bikini Bottom backdrop. He posted two father-son photos with the caption: “Big Don. 💘”

And on Father’s Day last year, the proud dad celebrated with both his son and his own father, Dennis Graham. In one photo, all three generations posed in cowboy hats and boots in a field, with little Adonis looking cool in a black vest.

Drake captioned it: “Three generations 💘 Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.”

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
