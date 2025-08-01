ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Singer Khalid Announces Fourth Album ‘In Plain Sight’ With New Look

With electric blue hair and fresh sounds, Khalid steps back into the spotlight. His fourth studio album, In Plain Sight, breaks new ground for the R&B star. On July 29, he…

Queen Quadri
Singer Khalid rehearses for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

With electric blue hair and fresh sounds, Khalid steps back into the spotlight. His fourth studio album, In Plain Sight, breaks new ground for the R&B star.

On July 29, he shared a snippet of the title track on his Instagram. "What's the tea bout him?!" wrote the singer in his caption.

This release marks his first work since coming out as gay last year. His music now speaks his truth with each note and lyric.

Success came fast for the Texas singer. His breakout hit "Location" put him on the map, and two more chart-topping albums followed.

Fans will hear the title track first. It's a strategy that worked well for his past albums. First, he drops a single, builds the anticipation, and then unleashes the full record.

Four years have passed since his last full release in 2021 with the EP, Scenic Drive. As of now, there's no official word yet on when the complete album will hit streaming platforms. 

The bold switch of his hair color hints at big changes ahead. While his past record topped charts and won hearts, this album might show a whole new side.

Music critics can't wait to see what he brings. According to That Grape Juice, "This next era will be defined by Khalid living his truth unapologetically." His mix of smooth vocals and catchy beats has made him a streaming powerhouse, and expectations run high for this next chapter.

InstagramKhalid
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Mustard performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicHeinz Teams Up With Music Producer Mustard to Create New Chipotle Honey SauceQueen Quadri
A split image of T-Pain performing onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on the left and GloRilla performing during halftime of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on the right.
MusicT-Pain and GloRilla Set to Get Major Recognition at 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop AwardsQueen Quadri
Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California.
MusicTyler, the Creator Tops Charts, Attends Kendrick Lamar Concert Amid Drake FeudDawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect