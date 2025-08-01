Singer Khalid Announces Fourth Album ‘In Plain Sight’ With New Look

With electric blue hair and fresh sounds, Khalid steps back into the spotlight. His fourth studio album, In Plain Sight, breaks new ground for the R&B star.

On July 29, he shared a snippet of the title track on his Instagram. "What's the tea bout him?!" wrote the singer in his caption.

This release marks his first work since coming out as gay last year. His music now speaks his truth with each note and lyric.

Success came fast for the Texas singer. His breakout hit "Location" put him on the map, and two more chart-topping albums followed.

Fans will hear the title track first. It's a strategy that worked well for his past albums. First, he drops a single, builds the anticipation, and then unleashes the full record.

Four years have passed since his last full release in 2021 with the EP, Scenic Drive. As of now, there's no official word yet on when the complete album will hit streaming platforms.

The bold switch of his hair color hints at big changes ahead. While his past record topped charts and won hearts, this album might show a whole new side.