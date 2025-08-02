This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 2

Numerous transformations and advancements in hip-hop and R&B happened on August 2. Notably, it's the birthday of the Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh, who was born in 1987. He was featured posthumously on Young Jeezy's 2016 hit, “All There.” Canadian rapper Mark Lee was also born on this day in 1999. He's best known as a member of the South Korean boy band NCT and its sub-units, NCT Dream and NCT 127. Continue reading to learn more about historic R&B and hip-hop events from August 2.