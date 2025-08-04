Register To Win: EME Fest – Labor Day Weekend

For the “EME Fest Tickets” online contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on Monday, August 4, 2025 and 11:59 PM ET on Friday, August 22, 2025 by visiting power98fm.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. On or about Monday, August 25, 2025, five (5) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and, upon verification, will receive two (2) general admission tickets to EME Fest (approximate retail value: $100). The prize must be used on Friday, August 29, 2025 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, located at 385 N Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Must be 18 or older to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. This contest is sponsored by Everything Money Entertainment and conducted by WPEG/Power 98. General Contest Rules apply and are available at power98fm.com.