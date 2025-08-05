Lil Yachty Announces ‘It’s Us Vol. 2’ Project, Introduces New Artists Honest and Rio Amor

Word spread fast when Lil Yachty dropped news about the next chapter of Concrete Boys. The second part of It's Us is in the works, with fresh talent Honest making waves through his debut release, "Fasho Dat."

On August 1, Yachty took to his Instagram stories to share a short clip of what appears to be an album artwork or music video shoot with the caption, "VOL.2 OTW." His fellow crew members, Camo!, Dc2trill, Draft Day, plus newcomers Rio Amor and Honest, were also tagged in the post, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

Yatchy's own label, Concrete Rekordz, kicked into gear early this year. The first mixtape by the Concrete Boys, titled It's Us Vol. 1, dropped on April 5, 2024. Now, two fresh faces are stepping up to the mic for the second chapter.

Honest burst onto the scene with "Fasho Dat" — his debut project with the GRAMMY-nominated artist. His voice cuts through Earl On The Beat's production — a wild mix where heavy bass meets soft piano notes.

DJ whiz Rio Amor also steps in with serious credentials. She rocked crowds at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in 2023 and 2024. Still, fans wait for her first official music on streaming platforms.

The shifts come after KARRAHBOOO split from the crew after heated exchanges with Lil Yatchy on social media. She claimed that the "star kicked her out," while he responded, saying she was extremely rude to the other Concrete Boys associates.

However, they seem to have come to a resolution in recent times. "I did fix it with Boat, we cool," she revealed during a livestream in June. In another interview with Complex, she addressed the issue, stating: "We just squashed it, like bro, f*ck all that negative sh*t."

"That was the only negative thing in my life, like my life is just too healthy. I have great friendships and a great support system, a lot of love in my life, and that was the only thing bringing me down," she added, explaining she let it go because she's "not a grudge holder."