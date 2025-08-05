This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 5

Aug. 5 has witnessed many epic events in hip-hop and R&B history. Adam "MCA" Yauch, a founding member of the hip-hop group Beastie Boys, was born on this day in 1964. Here's a look back on other notable events on this date in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 5 has been one of the best days for some artists and listeners, owing to the release of new music:

Nappy Roots dropped The Humdinger. It was their first studio album released through Nappy Roots Entertainment Group, their own independent record label, and was their first album without singer R. Prophet. 2022: Doechii, known for her genre-blending style, released her extended play, she / her / black bitch, which garnered positive attention from her fans and mixed reviews from critics.

Cultural Milestones

Different events have been held on this date, providing hip-hop and R&B artists with a platform to showcase their talent and entertain fans:

Lollapalooza, an annual event that usually features artists from all genres, was held at Grant Park in Chicago. The rappers who performed at this four-day event included CeeLo Green and Kanye West. 2023: Rock the Bells Festival, which commemorates hip-hop culture, took place in Queens, New York, at Forest Hills Stadium. The performers at this event included rap pioneers such as Queen Latifah and Method Man, who helped found Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip-hop collective, in the 1990s.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several rappers have been arrested or released from jail on Aug. 5:

Busta Rhymes was arrested after allegedly hitting a gym employee with a container of protein drink. Before that incident, he'd been arrested for possessing an unregistered gun in 1998 and assault in 2006. 2020: Juelz Santana, best known as a member of the now-disbanded hip-hop group Dipset, was released from prison after serving 19 months of his 27-month sentence for carrying a handgun into Newark Liberty International Airport. After his release, Santana adjusted to civilian life and even dropped new music.