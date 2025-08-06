BET Hits Pause on Iconic Award Shows
If you’ve been waiting to see your favorite artist take home a trophy at the BET Hip Hop Awards or the Soul Train Awards, you might be waiting a long time. BET has officially suspended both shows indefinitely.
The news came as a surprise to fans who look forward to the high-energy rap cyphers and epic performances that define the BET Hip Hop Awards, or the smooth, soulful tributes and throwback vibes of the Soul Train Awards.
A Long Legacy, Now on Hold
The BET Hip Hop Awards has been running since 2006, showcasing the biggest names in rap along with fresh talent. It’s where viral moments are born and hip hop gets its flowers. The Soul Train Awards has an even longer history, dating back to 1987. It’s known for honoring legends of R&B and soul while also spotlighting rising stars.
But for now, both are off the calendar.
Not the End, Just a Reroute?
Scott Mills, CEO of BET, explained the decision like this to Billboard, saying, “For BET linear, we have suspended the Soul Train and Hip-Hop award shows. But we have a team that’s actively thinking about where those award shows might best live as the media climate continues to evolve.”
In other words, the shows might return—but not necessarily on regular cable.
Mills added, “It’s not about them being over. It’s about reimagining how we deliver them in today’s fast-changing media landscape.”
That could mean a shift to streaming, digital platforms, or something completely new.
So, What’s Next?
BET hasn’t given a timeline or promised any definite plans, which leaves fans with more questions than answers. Still, Mills made it clear the goal is not to cancel the award shows forever, but to figure out how to make them work in a new media world.