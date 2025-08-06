ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Salt-N-Pepa Fight for Their Music

Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa have taken legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming the label is refusing to return control of their master recordings. The duo filed a lawsuit in…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa have taken legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming the label is refusing to return control of their master recordings. The duo filed a lawsuit in May, arguing that UMG is violating federal copyright law by denying them ownership of their music after the legal 35-year period has passed.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Salt explained the legal issue plainly.

“When you’re an artist, in the beginning, you sign a contract saying that the copyrights will revert back to you after 35 years. And we’ve done all the things legally to get our copyrights back. But they’re just refusing, so we had to sue them.”

She added that the contracts signed early in their careers no longer reflect the power or awareness they have today.

“We didn’t have that leverage. We didn’t have that knowledge. We didn’t have that control in the 80s. And so, to be held to a contract from 1985, and 40 years later, it’s, like, ridiculous.”

Pepa agreed, noting that the label clearly understands the music’s ongoing value.

“They wanna keep it. They wanna hold onto it. And they’re tryin’ to fight us. So, obviously, they understand what’s the worth of that.”

UMG has reportedly responded by attempting to have the case dismissed.

An Award for Impact

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Salt-N-Pepa are also being celebrated. The duo will receive the Musical Influence Award at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, making history as the first hip-hop act to be honored with the award.

Pepa said the recognition means a great deal.

“It’s an amazing feeling, because … it’s for your music, not just one hit. It’s about your journey, your legacy, what you have done, you know, the influence that you had … 40 years and we’re still here.”

Salt reflected on what has helped their music and message last:

“Authenticity, especially in art, I think, leads to longevity. And I feel like that’s a big part of why people took to Salt-N-Pepa, because we are authentic. And I wanna inspire women, inspire and encourage women to be themselves, to go for it, you know? And to not be afraid to knock down barriers in the workplace, in the world, whatever you’re doing. Just be strong.”

Salt-N-Pepa
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicPUMA and Rihanna’s Brand Fenty Drop New Shoe Collection on August 7Queen Quadri
Coco Jones performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicGRAMMY Winner Coco Jones Announces ‘Why Not More?’ Deluxe Album Coming August 15Queen Quadri
Offset attends Cardi B's Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio
MusicOffset Announces New Album Release Date + Tracklist With Several CollaborationsYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect