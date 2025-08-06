Salt-N-Pepa Fight for Their Music

Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa have taken legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming the label is refusing to return control of their master recordings. The duo filed a lawsuit in May, arguing that UMG is violating federal copyright law by denying them ownership of their music after the legal 35-year period has passed.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Salt explained the legal issue plainly.

“When you’re an artist, in the beginning, you sign a contract saying that the copyrights will revert back to you after 35 years. And we’ve done all the things legally to get our copyrights back. But they’re just refusing, so we had to sue them.”

She added that the contracts signed early in their careers no longer reflect the power or awareness they have today.

“We didn’t have that leverage. We didn’t have that knowledge. We didn’t have that control in the 80s. And so, to be held to a contract from 1985, and 40 years later, it’s, like, ridiculous.”

Pepa agreed, noting that the label clearly understands the music’s ongoing value.

“They wanna keep it. They wanna hold onto it. And they’re tryin’ to fight us. So, obviously, they understand what’s the worth of that.”

UMG has reportedly responded by attempting to have the case dismissed.

An Award for Impact

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Salt-N-Pepa are also being celebrated. The duo will receive the Musical Influence Award at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, making history as the first hip-hop act to be honored with the award.

Pepa said the recognition means a great deal.

“It’s an amazing feeling, because … it’s for your music, not just one hit. It’s about your journey, your legacy, what you have done, you know, the influence that you had … 40 years and we’re still here.”

Salt reflected on what has helped their music and message last: