Busta Rhymes Denies Assault Allegations From Former Assistant
Busta Rhymes is speaking out after his former assistant, Dashiel Gables, accused him of assault and wage violations in a new lawsuit.
Gables, who also goes by Divine, filed a complaint alleging “wage and hour violations, assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” according to court documents as reported by PEOPLE.
“I completely and categorically deny these allegations," said Smith, who was born Trevor Smith Jr. He added that Gables assisted him for a “very brief period” and that “it did not work out.”
Busta Rhymes Plans to Counter-Sue
“Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation,” Smith continued in his statement, according to the outlet.
He said he looks “forward to proving these allegations false” and intends to counter-sue, calling the case “an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant.” Smith added, “Ultimately, I am certain the truth will prevail.”
The Complaint
Gables filed his civil complaint on Monday, Aug. 4, requesting a jury trial. He claims a January 2025 argument led to the alleged assault. According to the filing, when he tried to contact his daughter, Smith shouted, “Stay the f--- off your phone,” before allegedly punching him in the face twice, leaving him with a swollen eye.
Gables says he went to the hospital and filed a police report. Smith later turned himself in and was charged with three counts of assault.
The complaint also alleges that Smith fired Gables after the police report and “effectively blacklist[ed]” him from jobs in the music industry. Gables claims Smith verbally abused him, threatened to “bloody [his] face” and seek “street justice,” used a homophobic slur, mocked his hearing loss, and spat on employees.
He also alleges Smith failed to provide wage notices and pay statements, and did not pay required “spread of hours” pay, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law.
Damages Sought
Gables is seeking compensatory damages for lost wages, alleged blacklisting, unpaid wages and overtime, and other labor law violations. He is also requesting liquidated damages under federal and state law.
Smith maintains that the claims are false and says he will fight to clear his name.