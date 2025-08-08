How SZA’s VMA-Nominated Videos Turned Stories Into Award-Winning Art

Though SZA's chart-dominating momentum is well-documented, her growth as a visual storyteller calls for a closer look. The music videos for her singles from her second album, SOS, complement the tracks well. These full-scale creative endeavors combined R&B with cinema and world-building with symbolism.

The visuals for "Kill Bill," "Shirt," and "Snooze" proved SZA could carry a concept from sound to screen without losing its clarity, and the public noticed. In 2023 and 2024, SZA earned 14 MTV Video Music Award nominations in total, and she won Best R&B Video both years.

What's unusual about SZA's videos is that they resemble auteur projects rather than label-generated promotions. SZA is often involved in set styling and shot selection, and she provides editing feedback.

In an industry where artists are often handed the final cuts of their music videos, SZA is part of the entire process.

Turning Tarantino Into R&B ("Kill Bill")

Released during the height of the cultural takeover of SOS, "Kill Bill" stood out for its genre commitment. Christian Breslauer directed the music video, which borrows visual cues from Tarantino's Kill Bill films without relying heavily on imitation.

The music video builds an R&B revenge fantasy around SZA's lyrical bitterness. She's shown wielding a sword against opponents in a bloodred dojo. Vivica A. Fox, who played a key role in Tarantino's film duology, makes a cameo in the video. Here are some production notes worth knowing:

The music video was shot just before Christmas 2022, in under 20 hours.

The choreography was designed to match 2000s fight films.

The lighting included deep reds, oranges, and smoky blacks to evoke a sense of intensity.

SZA performed many of her own stunts.

"Kill Bill" earned four VMA nominations, including Video of the Year. These nominations helped the song reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, SZA's first chart-topping hit.

What "Shirt" Reveals About SZA's Range

SZA's music video for "Shirt" took a completely different direction. Directed by Dave Meyers and featuring LaKeith Stanfield, the video unfolds like a psychological crime drama. There's a sense of emotional weight hanging over every frame.

SZA's character goes on various escapades in the video, and moments of violence are undercut by stillness and surrealism. Here are some of the production elements that stand out:

Dark noir lighting with sharp whites and deep blacks

Wardrobe choices that express transformation

Scenes that loop like memory fragments

A narrative that prioritizes mood over plot

"Shirt" won Best R&B Video at the 2023 VMAs, and fans praised it for being both gritty and poetic. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned triple Platinum status.

Why "Snooze" Hit Hard Without Raising Its Voice

"Snooze" may be the most grounded of the three music videos, and that's where its power lies. Codirected by SZA and Bradley J. Calder, the video features intimate vignettes with several partners, such as Justin Bieber, Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco. Each represents a different kind of closeness.

The video's scenes are tender, with SZA and her love interests eating together, lounging among haystacks, and hanging out in bed. However, each interaction also carries tension. Here are some stylistic decisions that deepened the track's impact:

The soft, pastel lighting creates a dreamlike haze.

Wide-angle lenses were used for emotional closeness, not spectacle.

There's no traditional plot, just mood-based storytelling.

Scenes repeat with subtle variations that mimic memory and longing.

"Snooze" charted for 70 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 37 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, an all-time record. The music video was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2024 VMAs, and it earned SZA a second consecutive Best R&B Video win.

How SZA Creates Mood Boards That Reach the Charts

Across all three music videos, you can spot SZA's creative fingerprints. She doesn't reuse visual ideas or follow trends. Instead, she crafts each piece with a distinct emotional core and then builds a world around that. Here are some patterns and techniques she often uses:

Color psychology: Each video features a tight color palette (red for rage, black for control, and beige for softness).

Metaphoric props: Swords, mirrors, blood, and fabric all serve narrative functions.

Fluid structure: Rather than being tied to verse-chorus editing, SZA's videos naturally flow.

Identity styling: SZA's hair, makeup, and wardrobe evolve through each visual arc.

The success of these strategies is evident. Unlike many artists who rely on one signature aesthetic, SZA tweaks her style every time. That's why her fans love to rewatch her music videos.

Recognition and Resistance

Despite her visuals earning praise, SZA's VMA journey during the SOS era was sprinkled with complications. In 2023, her team withdrew her from performing after she was snubbed for Artist of the Year. Her manager, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, publicly criticized MTV and called the omission "disrespectful."

SZA has become a consistent feature at other award shows, including the GRAMMYs and the Billboard Music Awards. SOS spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and SZA's "SOS Tour" grossed over $95.5 million. "Kill Bill" was the third best-selling single worldwide in 2023. As of February 2025, SZA's debut album, Ctrl, has spent 400 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

SZA's Videos Are Leaving Behind a Legacy

SZA's recent run has started a conversation about what R&B artists can do visually. There's now more emphasis put on narrative, symbolism, and aesthetic intention in music videos, especially in a genre that's often boxed in as either romantic or minimalist.