Rapper Erica Banks Arrested After Gun Found in Bag at Atlanta Airport
Atlanta rapper Erica Banks is expected to appear in court soon after being arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. According to multiple reports, Banks, whose legal…
Atlanta rapper Erica Banks is expected to appear in court soon after being arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
According to multiple reports, Banks, whose legal name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, was booked into the Clayton County Jail Wednesday night and released a few hours later.
Late Thursday morning, Atlanta police released details about the arrest. According to the incident report, Banks was stopped at the North Checkpoint of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a gun appeared on the x-ray screen inside her Louis Vuitton bag.
The weapon, a black and gray Smith & Wesson, was discovered as Banks prepared to board a flight to Houston. She told officers she did not know the firearm was in her bag and said it belonged to her “security,” but did not provide a name.
Stolen Firearm Identified
According to Fox 5 Atlanta, police records check revealed the gun had been reported stolen in 2018 in Greenville, South Carolina. Banks was taken into custody at the airport and transported to Clayton County Jail.
Career in the Spotlight
Banks rose to fame in 2021 with her hit single “Buss It,” which reached the top of the Billboard Top Triller U.S. charts and inspired a viral TikTok dance trend. She joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in June 2023.