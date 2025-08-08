ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rapper Erica Banks Arrested After Gun Found in Bag at Atlanta Airport

Atlanta rapper Erica Banks is expected to appear in court soon after being arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. According to multiple reports, Banks, whose legal…

Kayla Morgan
Erica Banks attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper Erica Banks is expected to appear in court soon after being arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

According to multiple reports, Banks, whose legal name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, was booked into the Clayton County Jail Wednesday night and released a few hours later.

Late Thursday morning, Atlanta police released details about the arrest. According to the incident report, Banks was stopped at the North Checkpoint of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a gun appeared on the x-ray screen inside her Louis Vuitton bag.

The weapon, a black and gray Smith & Wesson, was discovered as Banks prepared to board a flight to Houston. She told officers she did not know the firearm was in her bag and said it belonged to her “security,” but did not provide a name.

Stolen Firearm Identified

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, police records check revealed the gun had been reported stolen in 2018 in Greenville, South Carolina. Banks was taken into custody at the airport and transported to Clayton County Jail.

Career in the Spotlight

Banks rose to fame in 2021 with her hit single “Buss It,” which reached the top of the Billboard Top Triller U.S. charts and inspired a viral TikTok dance trend. She joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in June 2023.

erica banks
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicHow SZA’s VMA-Nominated Videos Turned Stories Into Award-Winning ArtKarandeep (KD) Arora
(L-R) Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence of Disclosure perform onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.
MusicDisclosure and Anderson .Paak Drop Dance Track ‘No Cap’ Ahead of Fall TourQueen Quadri
Recording artists Beyonce (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKendrick Lamar’s Verse in Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom:’ A Cultural AnalysisKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect