Learn about PrEP, HIV prevention. Heavy adoption among youth. U=U Undetectable = Untransmittable. HIV+ individuals with proper treatment and lifestyle can inhibit the virus to the point that it cannot be transmitted via sex. Knowing looks good on you! Rosedale Assistance, encouraging people to get tested, and overall knowing where they stand, from negative to positive. They offer clinical services to uninsured patients, such as PrEP and HIV/STI testing and treatment. They also offer education and prevention to help improve the quality of life. Rosedale Assistance provides Housing Deposit Assistance through the HOPWA grant and short-term bill-pay assistance. Click here for more information.