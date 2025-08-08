ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Powerful Impact

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, didn’t just drop; it exploded onto the music scene with record-breaking numbers that stunned fans and critics alike. If you thought Summer was…

Kayla Morgan
Summer Walker attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, didn’t just drop; it exploded onto the music scene with record-breaking numbers that stunned fans and critics alike. If you thought Summer was already huge before, this latest release proves she’s an unstoppable force in R&B.

What Makes Still Over It So Special?

Released on November 1, 2021, Still Over It arrived two years after her debut album Over It, which itself was a huge success. This album dives deep into Summer’s personal life, relationships, and emotions, wrapped in smooth, soulful sounds that resonate with listeners. The mix of vulnerability and strength in her lyrics connects with a broad audience, especially young adults navigating love and heartbreak.

Record-Breaking Numbers: The Facts

In its first week, Still Over It streamed over 166 million on-demand streams in the U.S. alone, setting the biggest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist ever. According to Billboard, this achievement landed the album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart right away. A huge deal for any artist, especially one still early in her career.

To put it simply: these numbers mean Summer’s music is being played non-stop, on repeat, by millions of fans across the country and around the world.

Why Are Fans So Hooked?

Summer Walker’s honest and raw storytelling grabs listeners by the heart. Many fans say her music feels like a personal conversation, relatable and real. Tracks like "Ex for a Reason" and "No Love" showcase her vocal range and emotional depth, making the album feel like a diary set to music.

In an interview with Complex, Summer said, “Still Over It is really me being open about my experiences, no filter.” This kind of authenticity creates a strong connection with listeners, something that’s harder to fake in today’s music scene.

What This Means for R&B

Summer Walker’s success signals a new wave of R&B that blends traditional soul with modern sounds and digital-age storytelling. Her achievement shines a light on female artists in R&B, a genre historically dominated by men, showing the world that women can break records and redefine the scene.

A Personal Perspective

As someone who’s followed Summer Walker since her debut, seeing Still Over It soar past expectations feels like witnessing a star truly rise. The album’s mix of pain, love, and empowerment reminds me how music can heal and unite people, especially for those figuring out their own stories.

Summer Walker’s journey encourages everyone to be genuine and fearless in expressing themselves a lesson worth celebrating beyond the music charts.

EvergreenSummer Walker
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicHow SZA’s VMA-Nominated Videos Turned Stories Into Award-Winning ArtKarandeep (KD) Arora
(L-R) Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence of Disclosure perform onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.
MusicDisclosure and Anderson .Paak Drop Dance Track ‘No Cap’ Ahead of Fall TourQueen Quadri
Recording artists Beyonce (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKendrick Lamar’s Verse in Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom:’ A Cultural AnalysisKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect