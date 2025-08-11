ContestsEvents
Chris Brown Shuts Down Wild Tour Energy Accusations

Kayla Morgan
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

Chris Brown has been putting in overtime on his “Breezy Bowl” tour, and fans are definitely noticing. From marathon set lists to meet-and-greets that feel like actual hangouts, the R&B star has been giving his audience their money’s worth. But recently, one fan’s backhanded “compliment” about his high-energy performances went viral for all the wrong (and kind of hilarious) reasons.

A TikTok user named Flock shared a video praising Brown’s work ethic — but tossed in a wild claim along the way.

“To be honest, Chris Brown is the only n---- that has any business doing coke cause he’s very f------ productive off that s---,” Flock said. “Like, he’s the only n---- I know that could make a 30-song album, dance his choreography, perform at a concert, do meet-and-greets, and still give the energy to do whatever else he can fit in his schedule.”

She went on to say that most substance users spend the day “tweaking,” but that Brown “does coke and he’s mad productive… it’s so impressive to look at.”

The comment section quickly lit up with other fans chiming in — and it didn’t take long for Chris to step in himself.

Calling the clip the “craziest compliment/diss” he’s ever heard, Brown made it clear the rumors weren’t true.

“Sorry to disappoint boo,” he wrote, adding laughing emojis. “No booger sugar over here. Had to comment because this has to be the funniest s--- I seen all week. I’m just different.”

And with that, Breezy shut it down.

Chris Brown
Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
