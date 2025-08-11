Chris Brown Shuts Down Wild Tour Energy Accusations
Chris Brown has been putting in overtime on his “Breezy Bowl” tour, and fans are definitely noticing. From marathon set lists to meet-and-greets that feel like actual hangouts, the R&B star has been giving his audience their money’s worth. But recently, one fan’s backhanded “compliment” about his high-energy performances went viral for all the wrong (and kind of hilarious) reasons.
A TikTok user named Flock shared a video praising Brown’s work ethic — but tossed in a wild claim along the way.
“To be honest, Chris Brown is the only n---- that has any business doing coke cause he’s very f------ productive off that s---,” Flock said. “Like, he’s the only n---- I know that could make a 30-song album, dance his choreography, perform at a concert, do meet-and-greets, and still give the energy to do whatever else he can fit in his schedule.”
She went on to say that most substance users spend the day “tweaking,” but that Brown “does coke and he’s mad productive… it’s so impressive to look at.”
The comment section quickly lit up with other fans chiming in — and it didn’t take long for Chris to step in himself.
Calling the clip the “craziest compliment/diss” he’s ever heard, Brown made it clear the rumors weren’t true.
“Sorry to disappoint boo,” he wrote, adding laughing emojis. “No booger sugar over here. Had to comment because this has to be the funniest s--- I seen all week. I’m just different.”
And with that, Breezy shut it down.