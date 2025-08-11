Register To Win: 85 South Show Live

Sponsored By: BMN Entertainment
💥 THEY'RE BRINGIN' THE FUNNY TO THE QC! 💥
Wanna see DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean live on stage?! We got you.
We are throwin’ you a lifeline straight to the laugh fest of the season... The 85 South Show is pullin’ up to Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday, November 9th and it’s gon’ be a whole vibe.
The kings of improv comedy are bringin’ the heat to the Queen City for one night only!
It’s the comedy trio that turned a podcast into a sold-out nationwide tour. If you’ve ever hit play on 85 South, you already know the vibe:
✔️ No filters
✔️ No scripts
✔️ Just wild laughs, wild stories, and wildin’ out
LIVE and straight from the culture.
WHAT YOU’RE WINNING:
💺 Two FREE tickets to the 85 South Show
📍 Sunday, November 9 at Bojangles Coliseum
🎤 You + your ride-or-die at one of the funniest live shows in the game
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “85 South Show” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on August 11, 2025 and 11:59 PM ET on November 19, 2025, by visiting power98fm.com or v1019.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around November 20, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to The 85 South Show at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on November 9, 2025. Prize valued at approximately $200. Prize provided by BMN Ent. Otherwise, WPEG-FM and WBAV-FM general contest rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.