Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Moves Tour to 2026, Readies New Album and Single

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony shifted their 24-city North American run with Three 6 Mafia to April 2026. They kept one Arkansas show this month while crafting fresh tracks in the studio.

"Attention Fan Fam, Our Thuggish Ruggish Mafia tour has been postponed NOT canceled. We will be kicking off the Thuggish Ruggish Mafia tour in April of 2026. We are coming to a city near you!!!!" wrote the group on their official Instagram page, adding that, "There will be 1 Thuggish Ruggish Mafia show this year in Arkansas on August 21st."

"In the meantime, we will be hitting select cities for the remainder of the year while we are preparing this new album from them 5 True Thugs From The Double Glock!!!!!" they continued.

Fans can catch the sole surviving performance at Rogers' Walmart AMP on August 21. The original schedule spanned major stops across Chicago, Nashville, Austin, and Phoenix.

Both powerhouse hip-hop groups marked their three-decade music career with this tour. DJ Quik and Tech N9ne had signed on as special guests for most dates.

While the shows have been postponed till next year, fresh beats are on the way. "Are y'all ready for some new music????? We will be dropping a brand new single in the next few weeks. Be on the lookout!!!! As always, we appreciate your love and continued support for these 30+ years," Bone Thugs-N-Harmony expressed in their Instagram caption.

April saw the release of "Aww Shit" — the first track in 20 years featuring all five original members. While finishing their next album, Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Flesh, and Wish Bone will still perform at select shows through late 2025.

Both Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia will rock the stage at Ohio's Gathering of the Juggalos festival, running from August 13 to 16 in Thornville. Presented by Live Nation, Three 6 Mafia is also headlining a Halloween night show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom as part of the Gods of Chaos festival lineup on October 31.