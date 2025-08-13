Why Post Malone’s ‘White Iverson’ Almost Never Saw the Light of Day
When Post Malone released White Iverson in early 2015, it quickly changed the course of his life. Uploaded to SoundCloud with no label support, the track gained attention for its…
When Post Malone released White Iverson in early 2015, it quickly changed the course of his life. Uploaded to SoundCloud with no label support, the track gained attention for its smooth production, melodic hooks, and Post’s mix of rapping and singing. Inspired by NBA legend Allen Iverson, it earned praise from artists like Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller and set the foundation for Post’s future success.
What’s less known is that the song almost never came out at all.
Before fame, Post Malone was a teenager in Grapevine, Texas, making music on his laptop. In 2014, he moved to Los Angeles with his friend Jason Probst (known as Jmilly), staying on friends’ couches while trying to break into the music industry.
He came across a beat by Atlanta producer FKi 1st on YouTube and recorded over it in his friend’s room using FL Studio.
The Origin of the Title
Around that time, Post had just gotten braids and joked that he “felt like White Iverson,” a reference to the basketball star. That phrase became the song’s central hook.
He uploaded the track to SoundCloud in February 2015, followed by a self-directed, low-budget music video filmed in the desert and released on YouTube in July. Within weeks, it was being streamed millions of times.
A Risk Against Advice
Despite the growing buzz, several people close to Post advised him not to release the song yet. They worried he wasn’t ready or that it wouldn’t get the response he hoped for. Post decided to move forward anyway, believing it was worth the risk. That choice proved to be the turning point in his career.
Meeting the Inspiration
Allen Iverson, whose influence bridged basketball and hip-hop culture, became the song’s namesake. Years later, on May 24, 2025, Post invited Iverson to join him on stage in Philadelphia during The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll. The two performed a countrified version of White Iverson for Iverson’s hometown crowd.
“ALLEN IVERSON LADIES & GENTLEMEN!!!” Post wrote on Instagram after the show. Iverson responded, “Being a inspiration is golden! Shout out to @postmalone and shout out to Philadelphia! Ain’t nothing like Philly love!”