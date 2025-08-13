ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Why Post Malone’s ‘White Iverson’ Almost Never Saw the Light of Day

When Post Malone released White Iverson in early 2015, it quickly changed the course of his life. Uploaded to SoundCloud with no label support, the track gained attention for its…

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone Backed By Sublime With Rome Headlines Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour In New York City
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

When Post Malone released White Iverson in early 2015, it quickly changed the course of his life. Uploaded to SoundCloud with no label support, the track gained attention for its smooth production, melodic hooks, and Post’s mix of rapping and singing. Inspired by NBA legend Allen Iverson, it earned praise from artists like Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller and set the foundation for Post’s future success.

What’s less known is that the song almost never came out at all.

Before fame, Post Malone was a teenager in Grapevine, Texas, making music on his laptop. In 2014, he moved to Los Angeles with his friend Jason Probst (known as Jmilly), staying on friends’ couches while trying to break into the music industry.

He came across a beat by Atlanta producer FKi 1st on YouTube and recorded over it in his friend’s room using FL Studio.

The Origin of the Title

Around that time, Post had just gotten braids and joked that he “felt like White Iverson,” a reference to the basketball star. That phrase became the song’s central hook.

He uploaded the track to SoundCloud in February 2015, followed by a self-directed, low-budget music video filmed in the desert and released on YouTube in July. Within weeks, it was being streamed millions of times.

A Risk Against Advice

Despite the growing buzz, several people close to Post advised him not to release the song yet. They worried he wasn’t ready or that it wouldn’t get the response he hoped for. Post decided to move forward anyway, believing it was worth the risk. That choice proved to be the turning point in his career.

Meeting the Inspiration

Allen Iverson, whose influence bridged basketball and hip-hop culture, became the song’s namesake. Years later, on May 24, 2025, Post invited Iverson to join him on stage in Philadelphia during The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll. The two performed a countrified version of White Iverson for Iverson’s hometown crowd.

“ALLEN IVERSON LADIES & GENTLEMEN!!!” Post wrote on Instagram after the show. Iverson responded, “Being a inspiration is golden! Shout out to @postmalone and shout out to Philadelphia! Ain’t nothing like Philly love!”

Loading TikTok...
EvergreenPost Malone
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Boston Names Street After R&B Group New Edition, Makes August 30 Their Official Day
MusicBoston Names Street After R&B Group New Edition, Makes August 30 Their Official DayQueen Quadri
(L-R) Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Questlove of The Roots, and Flesh-n-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmonyperform onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBone Thugs-N-Harmony Moves Tour to 2026, Readies New Album and SingleQueen Quadri
A split image of NBA YoungBoy performing during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on the left and Producer DJ Khaled posing prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on the right.
MusicNBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled Team Up for ‘Deshawn’ Mixtape, Including Kevin Gates ReunionQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect