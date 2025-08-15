Eminem Shuts Down Doubters With Clever Rhymes for ‘Silver’ in 24-Hour Challenge

Eminem struck back at doubters who claimed no words rhyme with "silver." The rap icon's response came through X, the platform formerly called Twitter, on August 13.

It started when UberFacts posted their claim about "silver" having no rhyming matches. The Rock the Bells account then pushed Eminem to disprove it within a day.

"Silver pilfer kill fer Gilbert's still hurts steel shirts Bill Burr milf word off kilter no filter chill brrrr feel burn still slur will stir Trent dilfer Val kilmer Still third shield her he'll squirt Steven Spielberg Lil twerp Wilshire She'll purr Kill birds milk curd feel worth Real nerd Stans documentary I liked your film sir," wrote Eminem in his response to Rock the Bells, after they tagged him, writing "@Eminem you have 24 hours!"

His quick-witted response wove in names from different fields — Bill Burr from comedy, Trent Dilfer from football, Val Kilmer from movies, and Steven Spielberg from film. At the end, he slipped in a mention of his new Stans documentary.

The word "silver" isn't new ground for the Detroit native. Back in 2020, his track "Little Engine" from the Music to Be Murdered By album showed off similar skills: "My flow still a (Psycho) psycho killer (Killer) / (Nitro) Hi ho, Silver / Similes and idioms giddy up."

His fans rushed to praise the wordsmith's skills. One X user put it simply: "My goat can make anything rhyme," and another fan noted, "Bro's a walking dictionary."

While linguists often argue that the word "silver" doesn't have perfect rhymes in English, Eminem shows us how it's done once again. The "Lose Yourself" rapper never misses a chance to give a masterclass in rhyming and creative phrasing.

At the New York showing of Stans, a film that studies his impact on fans, Eminem shared, "When I was writing the song 'Stan,' I think I was just understanding the impact that my music was having on some people. And it's so crazy for me to look at, over my career, just the fact that I was able to impact people," as seen in a video posted by Shady Media.