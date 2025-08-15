Wendy Williams Faces Another Guardianship Battle After Latest Medical Review

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams is used to being in the spotlight — but lately, it has been for reasons far from celebrity gossip and hot topics. Since 2022, the former talk show queen has been living under a court-ordered legal guardianship. And while she has been pushing for her independence, the latest turn in her case makes that goal look further away.

Recently, Williams underwent a new round of neurological and medical testing to determine if she could take back control of her own affairs. According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, these exams included “a significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging).” The results confirmed her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia — a condition she was first diagnosed with in 2023.

Guardianship Extension Requested

According to the outlet, following the test results, Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, asked the court to extend the guardianship by three more months, pushing the end date to November 5.

In the request, Morrissey’s attorney said “complications have arisen” because certain family members, Williams’ ex-husband, and others are challenging both the guardianship itself and Morrissey’s role as guardian.

Conflicting Medical Results

The new findings differ from results in March, when Williams passed a mental competency test. At that time, she was removed from her New York assisted living facility by the NYPD and taken to the hospital.

The following day, she called into Good Day New York, proudly declaring, “I passed with flying colors!” Her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, backed her up, saying, “She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated.”

But court records from November 2024 tell a different story. Morrissey claimed then that Williams was deemed permanently incapacitated.

Wendy Speaks Out

In January, Williams opened up about the emotional toll of her conservatorship during a phone interview.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.”

Adding to her stress, in June, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter filed a $250 million lawsuit against Morrissey and Judge Lisa Sokoloff — without her consent.

Williams told TMZ she had “no idea” about the lawsuit. “Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no,” she said. “Because I’m divorced forever.”

Wendy Williams
Kayla MorganWriter
