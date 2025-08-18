ContestsEvents
Muni Long Stirs Up Debate By Shading Lyfe Jennings’ ‘Must Be Nice’

Sometimes the internet feels like a front-row seat to an unexpected show, and this week’s main characters are Muni Long and Lyfe Jennings. Muni casually tossed a little shade at…

Kayla Morgan
Muni Long speaks onstage during Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.// Singer/songwriter Lyfe Jennings attends the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on November 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Roger Kisby/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sometimes the internet feels like a front-row seat to an unexpected show, and this week’s main characters are Muni Long and Lyfe Jennings. Muni casually tossed a little shade at Lyfe’s classic track “Must Be Nice,” and of course, the internet lit up with reactions.

Muni Long’s Take

On Friday, Muni had people clutching their phones when she wrote:

“Maturing is realizing Lyfe Jennings was really a hatin a** n***a…. ‘must be nice…’ is crazy.”

No one knows what made her speak on Lyfe’s 2004 song, but her post left plenty of folks asking, “What’s tea?” She later explained that when she first heard “Must Be Nice,” she felt disrespected. To her, the phrase “must be nice” sounded bitter, almost like the song was full of resentment rather than admiration.

Lyfe Jennings Responds

Lyfe wasn’t about to let the moment pass without saying something back. But instead of firing off anger, he kept it calm and thoughtful. “Maturing is realizing that looking through a filter of trauma will have you seeing grey skies where there are only blue. Im still a fan miss long. Be blessed,” Lyfe wrote.

Fans Weigh In

Of course, social media had plenty to say about the back and forth. Some agreed with Muni’s point, but plenty defended Lyfe’s song.

One fan explained: “But lol Lyfe was never hating he letting these men know you got someone special. There is someone out there praying for that type of love.”

Another added a little humor: “Alexa play Lyfe Jennings, ‘Must Be Nice’ for the millionth time so I can try to understand Muni on this wild stretch of a comment!”

And one person broke it down plainly: “He wasn't hating...making an observation and making it known, if you have that be grateful and don't mess it up. He literally says it in the beginning.”

The Bottom Line

Muni Long may have stirred the pot, but Lyfe Jennings kept it smooth. The internet, as always, is still divided—some siding with Muni’s “toxic” take, others defending Lyfe’s soulful anthem.

