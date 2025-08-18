Register To Win: Anuel AA

For the “Anuel AA” online contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on August 25, 2025, and 11:59 PM ET on September 12, 2025 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. On or about September 13, 2025, twenty (20) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and, upon verification, will receive two (2) regular admission tickets to see Anuel AA on September 14, 2025, at Bojangles Coliseum (approximate retail value: $200). The prize must be used on September 14, 2025 at Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205. Must be 18 or older to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. This contest is sponsored and conducted by Beasley Media Group, LLC. General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.