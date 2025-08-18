Register To Win: Charlotte Knights HBCU Night

Sponsored By: Charlotte Knights

Power 98 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to join No Limit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse at the ballpark!

On Friday, September 5th, the Charlotte Knights are turning Truist Field into a full-blown celebration for HBCU Night aka A Night for the Culture! Expect Black excellence in the stands, HBCU pride all over the field, and nothing but good vibes.

💥 Want in? Just scroll down and get registered for your shot at free tickets. Don’t miss this mash-up of baseball, culture, and community...only with the #1 for Hip-Hop and R&B, Power 98!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.