Ms. Jessica Presents “The BIG Cut”: Back to School, Fresh Cuts, and Community Love

There’s nothing like the excitement of a brand new school year. But for many families, getting their kids ready isn’t always easy. That’s where "The BIG Cut" comes in.

Now in its 7th year, Ms. Jessica's BIG Cut has become one of Charlotte’s favorite back-to-school events, bringing together the city’s best barbers, community partners, and families for a day filled with love, support, and fresh haircuts for the kids.

What is "The BIG Cut"? Each year, professional barbers from across the city donate their time and talents to provide free haircuts for to kids heading into a new school year. The goal? To send hundreds of kids back to school looking sharp, feeling confident, and ready to succeed.

This year, "The BIG Cut" will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Stratford Richardson YMCA, 1946 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC.

Ms. Jessica Presents "The BIG Cut"

The impact of a fresh haircut goes beyond just looking good. For students, especially those in elementary and middle school, confidence can make all the difference when walking into a new classroom. Thanks to the generosity of local barbers, "The BIG Cut" not only saves parents and guardians money during an already expensive time of year, but it also gives young people the chance to start school with their heads held high.

Over the past seven years, "The BIG Cut" has provided hundreds of free haircuts and each one represents a child who gets to walk into school with a smile, ready to take on the year.

This event wouldn’t be possible without my partners at the Stratford Richardson YMCA and the talented barbers who show up year after year to give back. They bring their tools, their skills, and most importantly, their hearts to make this day special for every child in the chair. We are beyond grateful for their commitment and community spirit.

"The BIG Cut" is proof that when we come together, we can make a real difference. It’s about more than just haircuts, it’s about community, confidence, and care.

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and join us on Sunday, August 24th at the Stratford Richardson YMCA. Let’s make this year’s BIG Cut the biggest and best one yet!

Check out our 2025 BIG Cutters below.