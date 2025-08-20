ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

21 Savage Tells Drake to Stop Waiting and Drop ‘Iceman’

Fans are not the only ones tired of waiting for Drake’s new album. 21 Savage has officially joined the chorus of people begging for Iceman to finally drop. In the…

Kayla Morgan
21 Savage and Drake split image in black suits
Photo by Frazer Harrison/ John Phillips/Getty Images

Fans are not the only ones tired of waiting for Drake’s new album. 21 Savage has officially joined the chorus of people begging for Iceman to finally drop.

In the comments of Drake’s Instagram, the rapper kept it simple: “Drop the album dog!”

Drake, of course, has stayed silent—no reply, no announcement, no release date.

So, When Is Iceman Coming?

While Drake has been playing coy, hints about timing have surfaced. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who claims to know the inside scoop, suggested:

“Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land.”

If Manziel is right, fans could finally have the album in just a few months.

Drake has already released two singles from the project, “Which One?” featuring Central Cee, and the album’s lead single “What Did I Miss?”

For an artist who has owned Billboard for more than a decade, that kind of dip is surprising.

Drake Teases the Process

Drake has not kept quiet about the fact that he’s working hard on Iceman. On a livestream with Adin Ross, xQc and PartyNextDoor, he described his chaotic recording process:

“I’ll stay up all night f------ recording for Iceman. They’re having a full blown party outside. I can hear people and having a street festival all day. I’ll go out there. I’ll f------ run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back— like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”

It sounds like the music is being fueled by both late nights and street parties.

The Waiting Game

Whether Iceman lands in October, November, or even later, fans will keep refreshing their feeds. For now, 21 Savage has said what many are thinking: just drop it already.

21 SavageDrake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Earl Sweatshirt Teases Star-Studded Album ‘Live Laugh Love’ Featuring Donald Glover and More
MusicEarl Sweatshirt Teases Star-Studded Album ‘Live Laugh Love’ Featuring Donald Glover and MoreDawn Palmer-Quaife
Rapper J. Cole performs during halftime during the NBA All-Star game where Team Giannis faces Team LeBron as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
MusicJ. Cole’s Journey to Platinum SuccessKayla Morgan
Tyler the Creator of Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All (OFWGKTA) performs live on the Main Stage on Day Two during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 25, 2012 in Reading, England.
MusicTyler, The Creator’s Early Influences and Teenage YearsHeather C. Hudak
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect