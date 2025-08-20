21 Savage Tells Drake to Stop Waiting and Drop ‘Iceman’
Fans are not the only ones tired of waiting for Drake’s new album. 21 Savage has officially joined the chorus of people begging for Iceman to finally drop.
In the comments of Drake’s Instagram, the rapper kept it simple: “Drop the album dog!”
Drake, of course, has stayed silent—no reply, no announcement, no release date.
So, When Is Iceman Coming?
While Drake has been playing coy, hints about timing have surfaced. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who claims to know the inside scoop, suggested:
“Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land.”
If Manziel is right, fans could finally have the album in just a few months.
Drake has already released two singles from the project, “Which One?” featuring Central Cee, and the album’s lead single “What Did I Miss?”
For an artist who has owned Billboard for more than a decade, that kind of dip is surprising.
Drake Teases the Process
Drake has not kept quiet about the fact that he’s working hard on Iceman. On a livestream with Adin Ross, xQc and PartyNextDoor, he described his chaotic recording process:
“I’ll stay up all night f------ recording for Iceman. They’re having a full blown party outside. I can hear people and having a street festival all day. I’ll go out there. I’ll f------ run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back— like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”
It sounds like the music is being fueled by both late nights and street parties.
The Waiting Game
Whether Iceman lands in October, November, or even later, fans will keep refreshing their feeds. For now, 21 Savage has said what many are thinking: just drop it already.