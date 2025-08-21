ContestsEvents
Drake Opens Amazon Store Packed With Wild Merch

Kayla Morgan
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Drake just dropped something new, and no, it’s not his album—at least not yet. The 6 God has launched Drake’s Warehouse, his very own online store on Amazon, and it’s filled with some seriously unexpected items.

Right now, fans can shop through 30 different pieces of merch that range from normal to totally quirky. Want a For All the Dogs–branded poop scooper? It’s there. How about a Drake body pillow or even a face mask? Also there. And for the diehard music fans, there’s a $ome $exy $ongs 4 U vinyl record, along with posters and t-shirts from different eras of his career.

Fans Lose It Online

The shop opened just as Drake gears up for his new album Iceman. While Drizzy hasn’t given fans a release date yet, they’re already buzzing about both the merch and the music. On Reddit, one excited fan wrote, “My bank axxount isn’t ready!” Another declared, “Must cop EVERYTHING!!!!!”

Clearly, Drake knows how to get people hyped—even if it’s with a poop scooper.

Johnny Manziel Hints at Album Timing

Adding to the hype, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel dropped a little hint about when Iceman might finally arrive.

“Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November,” Manziel said. “Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land.”

So while there’s no official word from Drake, fans might not have to wait too long.

More Than Merch

For now, Drake’s Warehouse offers fans another way to connect with the rapper while they count down to new music. Whether you want a poster, a pillow, or yes, a poop scooper, Drake’s store has you covered.

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
