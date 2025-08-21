Joey Bada$$ Announces 25-City Tour With Ab-Soul and Rapsody, New Album Coming Out August 29

Brooklyn's own Joey Bada$$ plans a massive North American run starting October 16. The Dark Aura Tour pairs him with Ab-Soul and Rapsody for an electric mix of talent. Meanwhile, his new album Lonely At The Top, which was supposed to drop on August 1, was postponed to August 29.

The rapper went live on Instagram on July 29 to spill the tea to his fans. "I'ma just rip the Band-Aid off. The album is not dropping Aug. 1. I'm f—king sorry. I'm ashamed, I'm f—king disappointed. I wanted to take accountability because I'm not gon' leave y'all high and dry," Joey Bada$$ shared in his live update, as reported by Billboard.

Frustration spilled out as he called out Columbia Records for the album's delay. "My s—t got pushed back because the label pushed my s—t back," he stated bluntly.

"My album is signed, sealed and delivered over a month ago. This ain't 'cause of no features. This ain't 'cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist's way ... I've been moving on rogue time," the frustrated rapper revealed.

On Monday, August 19, Bada$$ took to Instagram to announce his upcoming tour with Ab-Soul and Rapsody joining him as special guests. "THIS FALL COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU," he wrote in the caption to his 2.8 million fans.

Starting at Boston's Roadrunner on October 16, the shows will wind through major cities until a final blast at The Fillmore Philadelphia on November 20. Mid-tour stops will light up Chicago's Riviera Theatre and the Hollywood Palladium before a special night at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 19.

Just a day before announcing the tour on his Instagram, on August 18, he dropped the lead single of his upcoming album. "Dark Aura," crafted by Chuck Strangers, features raw and confrontational lyrics that took shots at big music companies like Columbia Records for delaying his work.

His path to stardom started hot with the 2012 mixtape 1999. Since then, he's split time between making beats and acting, with roles in popular series like Mr. Robot. Before Lonely At The Top, his last full-length release was 2000, which hit speakers in 2022.

Want to catch the "Show Me" rapper live on stage this fall? His beats will boom across Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, and DC.