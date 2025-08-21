Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: August 22-August 24

Charlotte is alive with opportunities this weekend, appealing to all interests and age groups. Whether it's a musical performance, family-friendly outdoor movie, local market, or comedy show, any choice is an excellent opportunity to connect with the local community.

Friday Nights at Camp: The Harvey Cummings Project and Dre Brannon Duo

What: Live music featuring The Harvey Cummings Project with guests the Dre Brannon Duo

Experience live performances by the Harvey Cummings Project and the Dre Brannon Duo at Camp North End. Led by Charlotte native and award-winning saxophonist, pianist, songwriter, and producer Harvey Cummings II, The Harvey Cummings Project delivers a fusion of jazz, hip-hop, and soul music. Cummings has performed at renowned festivals and worked with prominent figures, including former President Barrack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Michael Jordan. His versatility is evident across industries, with appearances ranging from Blumenthal Arts and the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in San Jose.

River Jam Concert Series

What: Free outdoor concert series

The River Jam Concert Series at Whitewater Center continues this weekend with free live music in a scenic outdoor setting. On Friday, Wim Tapley & The Cannons will take the stage with a genre-blending performance that weaves together Americana, folk, pop, soul, rock, and country, delivering a fresh, timeless sound. On Saturday, Pressing Strings will perform, showcasing a unique, ever-evolving blend of indie, folk, soul, rock, and Americana. Their dynamic sound has drawn comparisons to musical greats such as Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Paul Simon, and Eddie Vedder. In addition to great music, River Jam offers food, craft beer, and riverside vibes.

Outdoor Movie Night at Seoul Food (Mill District)

What: Family-friendly outdoor movie screening with food, fun, and film

Outdoor Movie Nights at Seoul Food in the Mill District continue with "Happy Gilmore 2," offering a cozy, family-friendly evening under the stars. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis at the venue's picnic tables and chairs. Guests are welcome to bring blankets or lawn seating. Attendees can enjoy popcorn, hot cocoa, and access to a playground and game area. Leashed dogs are welcome outside only.

