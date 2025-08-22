Post Malone Steps Into Fashion With First Runway Show
The chart-topping artist has quietly sent out invitations for his first fashion show, and it’s not just any show. According to WWD, Malone—under his real name, Austin Post—is set to debut his label with a “Season One” presentation on the evening of September 1. That’s right: Post Malone is about to go full designer mode.
From SKIMS to Paris
The news comes just days after Post’s surprising appearance as the face of SKIMS’ new menswear campaign. The ads featured him on horseback, rocking a Western hat and Realtree camo—basically, cowboy chic with a Post Malone twist.
He’s no stranger to style collaborations either. Remember those Crocs collabs that sold out in minutes? This new venture, however, feels much bigger. Launching a brand in Paris, right before Fashion Week, sends one clear message: he’s not here to play small.
What Will “Season One” Look Like?
With Paris on the invite and a formal runway presentation, many are betting on high-end luxury. But Post’s signature look tells a different story—one that mixes dusty Western vibes with streetwear grit and a dash of hip-hop edge. Think “acoustic guitar in one hand, trap beat in the background” translated into clothes.
Will we see fringe jackets meet oversized hoodies? Rhinestone boots next to relaxed cargo pants? Nobody knows yet, and Post isn’t saying a word.
Whatever “Season One” turns out to be, one thing is certain: Post Malone’s about to make the fashion world look twice.