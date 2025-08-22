ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Steps Into Fashion With First Runway Show

The chart-topping artist has quietly sent out invitations for his first fashion show, and it’s not just any show. According to WWD, Malone—under his real name, Austin Post—is set to…

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone being interviewed
(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The chart-topping artist has quietly sent out invitations for his first fashion show, and it’s not just any show. According to WWD, Malone—under his real name, Austin Post—is set to debut his label with a “Season One” presentation on the evening of September 1. That’s right: Post Malone is about to go full designer mode.

From SKIMS to Paris

The news comes just days after Post’s surprising appearance as the face of SKIMS’ new menswear campaign. The ads featured him on horseback, rocking a Western hat and Realtree camo—basically, cowboy chic with a Post Malone twist.

He’s no stranger to style collaborations either. Remember those Crocs collabs that sold out in minutes? This new venture, however, feels much bigger. Launching a brand in Paris, right before Fashion Week, sends one clear message: he’s not here to play small.

What Will “Season One” Look Like?

With Paris on the invite and a formal runway presentation, many are betting on high-end luxury. But Post’s signature look tells a different story—one that mixes dusty Western vibes with streetwear grit and a dash of hip-hop edge. Think “acoustic guitar in one hand, trap beat in the background” translated into clothes.

Will we see fringe jackets meet oversized hoodies? Rhinestone boots next to relaxed cargo pants? Nobody knows yet, and Post isn’t saying a word.

Whatever “Season One” turns out to be, one thing is certain: Post Malone’s about to make the fashion world look twice.

FashionPost Malone
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran and Barry Keoghan on the red carpet.
MusicEd Sheeran and Barry Keoghan Reveal Favorite Rap AlbumsYvette DeLaCruz
Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner.
MusicTina Turner’s Legacy Lives On in New Children’s BookKayla Morgan
Kanye West performs during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour smiling holding the microphone in one hand with his other arm raised up wearing a white long sleeve, 8 Of Kanye West's Best Songs Ranked.
MusicYe Drops Yeezy Money Crypto and It’s Already Making WavesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect