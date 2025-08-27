Freddie Gibbs Slams AI Rappers and Says Kanye West Was Mad at Him

Freddie Gibbs is not here for robots in rap—or for hurt feelings in the studio.

In a candid conversation with The Ringer, the Grammy-nominated rapper blasted artists who use artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT to write their lyrics.

“AI Rap? Man, That’s Wack”

Gibbs didn’t hold back. “Look at AI rap now man. I don’t even believe nobody that write. I don’t even believe if you even really make it anymore cause I done been in studios with motherf------ and mutherf------ is ChatGPT s--- and I’m like, ‘What in the f---?’ Like d---, how long am I gonna be able to do this s---? Cause I’m actually making fresh s---,” he said.

For him, AI in music isn’t just a tool; it’s a problem. “How long am I going to be able to do it when there’s mother------ in the studio typing into a computer to get their music? We in a lazy day and age, man. Heart is dying and you got to ask a computer to write your lyrics, s--- is wack,” Gibbs added.

Check out a clip here.

Tension With Kanye Over “Back to Me”

Gibbs also revealed some behind-the-scenes drama with Kanye West over their collaboration on the Vultures 1 track “Back to Me.”

“This n---- Kanye was mad about that shit. That n---- was telling n----- like, ‘Man, how the f--- this n---- think his verse is the best on my album?’” Gibbs explained.

The criticism shocked him, especially since he expected support. “When I sent it to him, I sent it to him thinking that, with the premise, he’d be proud of me. ‘Cause I look up to you. So I would think that, I rapped on your album, and people talking about it like this, you would think that a n---- like you would be proud of me. That pissed him off,” Gibbs said.

“I Put My Work on Hold for This”

Gibbs made it clear the situation stung. “A lot of that s--- was a slap in the face. I’m putting my s--- on pause to be on Vultures b---- a-- n----. I could be recording Alfredo 2. I put a lot of s--- on hold to come to Italy to work with you and for you to s--- on some of my best work ’cause you mad ’cause n----- saying it’s better, you know what I’m saying?”

Freddie Gibbs isn’t afraid to speak his mind—and it seems like neither AI nor Kanye is safe from his critique.