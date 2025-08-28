Offset Lauds Drake’s Loyalty: No Fees, Equal Splits, and Hip-Hop Respect

Drake split music profits evenly with Migos and skipped charging them for features, Offset revealed on the Full Send Podcast last Friday, August 22. He praised Drake's backing during their rise to fame in the music industry.

"That's my dog, I f**k with Drake. Always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that sh*t. Don't make a hassle, don't be charging nothing," Offset shared about the "Nokia" rapper, as reported by Billboard.

Drake's relationship with Migos and the Atlanta rapper goes way back. Starting with their 2013 track "Versace (Remix)," Drake stuck to fair deals. He maintained this same spirit for their other hits, including "Walk It Talk It" and "Having Our Way," even though most stars at his status would've wanted bigger cuts of the profits.

"Even we was lil' n**gas. A lot of artists his size would bully the record like, 'I'ma do it but I want all of the publishing.' He ain't do none of that s**t," Offset shared, adding that everything was "equal splits."

The bond went past studio time. In 2018, Drake picked Migos to join his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour across North America. That same year, Metro Boomin featured both Drizzy and Offset in his hit "No Complaints," a track that made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This came up while Offset was on a press tour promoting his new album KIARI, out August 22. The record features collabs with multiple big names, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Key Glock, Gunna, JID, Ty Dolla $ign, and Teezo Touchdown.