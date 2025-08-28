Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: August 29-August 31

The end of August in Charlotte is marked by a variety of celebrations and entertainment. The Matthews Alive Festival brings rides, food, and its famous parade to downtown. The Souled Out Dates creates a vibrant atmosphere in Camp North End with music and cultural activities. The Queen City Arts Fest is also something to look forward to, with gospel art and performances. Other events include Chromatic Roots, an outdoor movie night, and stand-up comedy with Shuler King.

Matthews Alive Festival

Corner of John and Trade Streets in Downtown Matthews Cost: Individual tickets are $2 each, a sheet of 30 tickets is $40, and sheets of 50 tickets cost $60

The Matthews Alive Festival, a beloved Labor Day weekend tradition in downtown Matthews, North Carolina, spans four lively days filled with family-friendly activities, including a food court, arts and crafts, carnival rides, live entertainment, and artisan vendors. A highlight is the long-running parade, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Boileryard at Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte Cost: $25

Souled Out Dates brings its cultural movement to Camp North End, turning the venue into an immersive, high-energy experience for young professionals and creatives. Since its launch in 2022, Souled Out Dates has established a strong reputation for designing experimental events that combine live music, community, and brand activations.

Queen City Arts Fest

Shoppes at University (The Board Walk), 8931 J.M. Keynes Drive, Charlotte Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Queen City Arts Festival is a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity rooted in the heritage of the African diaspora and the dynamic spirit of the Carolinas. Now in its fourth year, the festival transforms Charlotte's Shoppes at University Place into a vibrant showcase of visual and performance art, featuring choirs, dance, drumming, mime, live music, inspirational rap, spoken word, fashion, youth concerts, and artisan vendors.

Other Events

Charlotte's arts and entertainment scene closes out August with a mix of creativity, laughter, and community spirit: