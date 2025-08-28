Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: August 29-August 31
The end of August in Charlotte is marked by a variety of celebrations and entertainment. The Matthews Alive Festival brings rides, food, and its famous parade to downtown. The Souled Out Dates creates a vibrant atmosphere in Camp North End with music and cultural activities. The Queen City Arts Fest is also something to look forward to, with gospel art and performances. Other events include Chromatic Roots, an outdoor movie night, and stand-up comedy with Shuler King.
Matthews Alive Festival
- What: A family-friendly celebration featuring food, rides, live performances, and vendors
- When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Small Shop hours may vary from the Main Festival hours)
- Where: Corner of John and Trade Streets in Downtown Matthews
- Cost: Individual tickets are $2 each, a sheet of 30 tickets is $40, and sheets of 50 tickets cost $60
The Matthews Alive Festival, a beloved Labor Day weekend tradition in downtown Matthews, North Carolina, spans four lively days filled with family-friendly activities, including a food court, arts and crafts, carnival rides, live entertainment, and artisan vendors. A highlight is the long-running parade, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Souled Out Dates at Camp North End
- What: Music, community, and authentic cultural moments
- When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m.
- Where: The Boileryard at Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte
- Cost: $25
Souled Out Dates brings its cultural movement to Camp North End, turning the venue into an immersive, high-energy experience for young professionals and creatives. Since its launch in 2022, Souled Out Dates has established a strong reputation for designing experimental events that combine live music, community, and brand activations.
Queen City Arts Fest
- What: Event honoring the Gospel through various artistic expressions
- When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 3 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Shoppes at University (The Board Walk), 8931 J.M. Keynes Drive, Charlotte
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Queen City Arts Festival is a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity rooted in the heritage of the African diaspora and the dynamic spirit of the Carolinas. Now in its fourth year, the festival transforms Charlotte's Shoppes at University Place into a vibrant showcase of visual and performance art, featuring choirs, dance, drumming, mime, live music, inspirational rap, spoken word, fashion, youth concerts, and artisan vendors.
Other Events
Charlotte's arts and entertainment scene closes out August with a mix of creativity, laughter, and community spirit:
- Chromatic Roots: Friday, Aug. 29, and Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 1 p.m. (additional dates available) at Arts+ Community Campus, 2304 The Plaza, Charlotte
- Outdoor Movie Night at Seoul Food (Mill District) — "The Three Musketeers": Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Seoul Food Meat Company Mill District, 421 E. 26th St., Charlotte
- Shuler King: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 6 and 8:45 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6 p.m. at The Comedy Zone Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte