Mariah Carey’s Butterfly Moment With 2Pac

Mariah Carey just dropped a confession that has fans talking: she once wished she had gone on a date with 2Pac.

While promoting her upcoming album, Carey revealed that she met the late rap legend at the 1996 American Music Awards, as reported by Billboard. The moment, though quick, clearly left an impression.

“Well, he said it like ‘Hi, Mariah,’ and I was like [ahhh],” Carey said, adding that the exchange gave her “more than butterflies.”

Since she was hosting the AMAs that year, she had to keep moving between duties, but she admitted she found herself wanting to pass by again and again—just for another glimpse.

“I love Hip Hop and I love the moments that we’re talking about, especially ‘Hi, Mariah.’ So yeah, it was a pretty major moment for me to say the least,” she explained.

When asked if she and 2Pac ever got the chance to go out, Carey didn’t hesitate: “I wish.”

2Pac’s Unsuccessful Moves on Lucy Liu

Carey isn’t the only star with a 2Pac story. Actor Bokeem Woodbine recently shared a funny memory from the set of Gridlock’d, where 2Pac co-starred with Lucy Liu.

“I just remember one day on set, ‘Pac coming to the knock on my trailer. And he was like, ‘Yo, man, what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m just chilling.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. I just came back from Lucy’s room and I’m trying to spit game,’” Woodbine recalled.

According to Woodbine, 2Pac said Liu wanted to teach him martial arts. So, in classic Pac style, he decided to play along. “‘Okay, well, maybe if I feign some interest and act like I’m interested in what she’s trying to talk to me about, it’ll get me closer to sealing the deal,’” Woodbine remembered him saying.

But when Woodbine asked if the tactic worked, Pac admitted, “‘No, it didn’t work.’” Woodbine said he laughed and told him, “‘Ah, don’t worry about it, man. You know, you can’t win them all.’”