This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 29

Aug. 29 has been the date of many noteworthy moments in hip-hop and R&B history. One of the biggest is the birth of Michael Jackson. The singer won more than 10 GRAMMYs and became one of the highest-paid artists. This remained true even after his death. Perri "Pebbles" Reid is also among the R&B stars who celebrate their birthdays on Aug. 29. She dominated the headlines in the 1980s and 1990s after releasing hit singles such as "Mercedes Boy" and "Love Makes Things Happen."