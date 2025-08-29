This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 29
Aug. 29 has been the date of many noteworthy moments in hip-hop and R&B history. One of the biggest is the birth of Michael Jackson. The singer won more than…
Aug. 29 has been the date of many noteworthy moments in hip-hop and R&B history. One of the biggest is the birth of Michael Jackson. The singer won more than 10 GRAMMYs and became one of the highest-paid artists. This remained true even after his death. Perri "Pebbles" Reid is also among the R&B stars who celebrate their birthdays on Aug. 29. She dominated the headlines in the 1980s and 1990s after releasing hit singles such as "Mercedes Boy" and "Love Makes Things Happen."
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
There have been a number of extremely successful albums released on Aug. 29:
- 1995: Junior M.A.F.I.A. released their debut studio album, Conspiracy. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded it a Gold certification in December 1995. While the album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2011: Lil Wayne released Tha Carter IV, his ninth studio album. It entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 and sold 964,000 copies in its first week. In September 2020, the album was certified 5X platinum by the RIAA.
- 2021: Kanye West released Donda, his 10th studio album that debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
These events from Aug. 29 impacted hip-hop and R&B culture:
- 2004: The MTV Video Music Awards took place in Miami, Florida. Usher, Kanye West, Nelly, and other hip-hop and R&B artists delivered memorable performances. Recipients of prestigious awards for their impactful work included Usher, Alicia Keys, and Jay-Z.
- 2005: Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, Louisiana, destroying homes and music venues all over the city. It displaced many hip-hop and R&B musicians, forcing them to relocate and invest in new homes and musical instruments. Others had to stop making music for a while as they sought more profitable ways to earn a living and recover from their losses.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Some rappers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law on Aug. 29:
- 2012: Hip-hop artist Beanie Sigel was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He was sentenced to at least six months in prison in early 2013. Sigel, who is 51, has been arrested at least six times.
- 2024: The Dominican Republic issued a warrant to arrest American rapper 6ix9ine for allegedly assaulting two local music producers. He's released three albums and two mixtapes and is known for his aggressive rap style.
These moments from Aug. 29 make this day unforgettable for hip-hop and R&B artists as well as fans.