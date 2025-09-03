ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake Jokes About ‘BBL Drizzy’ While Denying Plastic Surgery Rumors

Drake wants you to know his six-pack is real, even if the internet is convinced otherwise. The rapper recently appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, where the host…

Kayla Morgan
Drake at a basketball game
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake wants you to know his six-pack is real, even if the internet is convinced otherwise. The rapper recently appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, where the host brought up the viral photo that had fans buzzing.

Althoff asked him point-blank if he had “abdominal etching,” a cosmetic surgery that uses liposuction to make the ab area look more sculpted. She explained that after his June photo went viral, people started questioning whether his defined abs had a little help.

“People think you got a procedure done,” she said.

“BBL Drizzy” Enters the Chat

Drake quickly denied the speculation but couldn’t resist turning it into a joke. “People also say that I got a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift]. They call me ‘BBL Drizzy,’” he teased.

Still in full comedian mode, he added, “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here.”

Photo Editing Confession

While plastic surgery was off the table, Drake did admit he gave the now-famous photo a little extra shine. “I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic,” he explained. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it.”

Laughing at himself, he confessed, “I think I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”

The Rumor Mill Keeps Spinning

This isn’t the first time the internet has poked fun at Drake’s looks. Last year, producer Metro Boomin fueled the flames with his diss track “BBL Drizzy,” which took aim at the rapper during his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

For now, Drake seems to be taking the rumors in stride. Abs or not, he’s clearly more interested in keeping the jokes—and the music—coming.

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect