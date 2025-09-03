Drake Jokes About ‘BBL Drizzy’ While Denying Plastic Surgery Rumors
Drake wants you to know his six-pack is real, even if the internet is convinced otherwise. The rapper recently appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, where the host brought up the viral photo that had fans buzzing.
Althoff asked him point-blank if he had “abdominal etching,” a cosmetic surgery that uses liposuction to make the ab area look more sculpted. She explained that after his June photo went viral, people started questioning whether his defined abs had a little help.
“People think you got a procedure done,” she said.
“BBL Drizzy” Enters the Chat
Drake quickly denied the speculation but couldn’t resist turning it into a joke. “People also say that I got a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift]. They call me ‘BBL Drizzy,’” he teased.
Still in full comedian mode, he added, “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here.”
Photo Editing Confession
While plastic surgery was off the table, Drake did admit he gave the now-famous photo a little extra shine. “I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic,” he explained. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it.”
Laughing at himself, he confessed, “I think I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”
The Rumor Mill Keeps Spinning
This isn’t the first time the internet has poked fun at Drake’s looks. Last year, producer Metro Boomin fueled the flames with his diss track “BBL Drizzy,” which took aim at the rapper during his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.
For now, Drake seems to be taking the rumors in stride. Abs or not, he’s clearly more interested in keeping the jokes—and the music—coming.