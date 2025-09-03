Kanye West Told to Pay $52,015 in ‘Donda’ Copyright Case

A Los Angeles judge ordered West to pay $52,015 after he blocked document requests in a lawsuit about two tracks from his 2021 album Donda.

The ruling requires West and his business entities to cover legal costs for Artist Revenue Advocates LLC. The firm filed a lawsuit in 2023, claiming the unauthorized use of DJ Khalil and three other artists' music in the tracks "Moon" and "Hurricane."

According to HotNewHipHop, "The Plaintiffs claim these tracks with allegedly infringed copyrighted material generated at least $15 million in revenue."

Legal records show a complete shutdown. West's team rejected all 65 requests for documents from Artist Revenue Advocates LLC, leaving them no option but to involve the court. Despite crediting DJ Khalil and three other artists as writers and producers, the suit states he skipped the process of getting the proper clearance for their work.

The rapper's team wasn't too happy with the $52,000+ billing that the court ruled, deeming it "excessive." When West's attorneys pushed to slash the fee to $15,000, claiming too many high-priced lawyers were on the case, the judge struck down their argument. As Allhiphop reports, "The judge wasn't persuaded and said the number of objections from West's team justified the time spent by the plaintiff's lawyers."

This early victory for the plaintiffs sets the stage for the main copyright battle still unfolding in federal court. The final ruling will determine if West must pay up for the alleged unauthorized sampling.

The dispute piles onto the mounting legal troubles for the music mogul. A loss in this copyright clash could shake up his business interests across music and fashion.

At its core, this fight spotlights rising tensions over music sampling and artist credit. The outcome might reshape how creators handle permissions moving forward in modern music production.