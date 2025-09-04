Lil Jon Takes Third Place in Muscle Beach Fitness Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Lil Jon attends Interscope’s Grammy After Party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo…

Lil Jon is not just telling people to “turn down for what” anymore — he is telling them to turn up for fitness.

The rapper made his bodybuilding debut on Monday, Sept. 1, at the annual Muscle Beach championship in Venice Beach, Los Angeles. Competing in the Men’s Physique Master’s Over 45 category, he flexed hard and proudly took home third place.

From the Studio to the Stage

His trainer, Jay Galvin, hyped up the big moment online, writing on Instagram, “My bro @liljon came straight off a plane to his first show ever @musclebeachvenice and took 3rd place!!!!”

Lil Jon himself admitted the transformation has been more than physical. “It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically,” he told reporters. “One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people who say, ‘Oh, I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

Building More Than Muscles

The Muscle Beach championship is no small event. Every year, athletes from around the world show up to compete in categories like bodybuilding, bikini, wellness and physique. Lil Jon’s leap into this world is the latest step in a wellness journey he has been proudly sharing with fans.

On August 20, the Grammy winner posted a video from the gym, explaining how he slimmed down and built strength.

“I get asked all the time how I got in such good shape. No. 1 is diet. No. 2 is this,” he said while striding on a treadmill. “Get on the treadmill. Incline 15. Speed 2-3mph. It’ll melt the fat off your body. Do it, do it, do it. Yeah!”

Wellness on All Levels

Lil Jon’s health kick has also taken a more peaceful form. Back in February 2024, he released a 10-track guided meditation album, calling it “truthful” to his personal life. The project matched his new focus on both “fitness and wellness.”