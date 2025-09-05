ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

2 Chainz to Share His Story in New Memoir

2 Chainz has always had a way with words. Now, instead of verses and hooks, he’s putting his story into a book. On Sept. 4, he announced his upcoming memoir…

Kayla Morgan
2 Chainz attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

2 Chainz has always had a way with words. Now, instead of verses and hooks, he’s putting his story into a book.

On Sept. 4, he announced his upcoming memoir The Voice in Your Head Is God, set to be published on March 3, 2026, by Atria Books and Black Privilege Publishing, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

A Journey of Faith and Survival

The rapper and entrepreneur writes about his early years in Georgia, where he was raised by a single mother after his father went to prison. His teenage years were filled with “doubt and self-destruction,” according to the book’s synopsis, but he eventually discovered faith, mentorship, and a sense of purpose.

“I feel this is my best close and most personal work,” 2 Chainz said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “I want to share the spiritual journey behind my success in a raw, uncut and motivational way.”

The memoir will also highlight his career milestones, including his collaborations with Lil Wayne and Ludacris, as well as the challenges he faced in his personal life. It’s not just about the hits—it’s about the struggles behind them too.

More Than Music

This isn’t 2 Chainz’s only storytelling venture. Earlier this year, he released Red Clay, a short film co-written with actor Omar Epps. The film follows Nook, a teenager dealing with his mother’s drug addiction while dreaming of a better life.

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything,” 2 Chainz told Variety in May. “Red Clay is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life — everyday folks fighting to survive — means everything to me.”

A Book for Dreamers

With The Voice in Your Head Is God, 2 Chainz hopes to inspire readers who are chasing dreams but battling self-doubt. As he puts it, the book is meant “to help anyone with a dream and a vision [who] struggles, or doubts their intuition.”

Preorders are already open—so fans who want to hear the story behind the music can claim their copy now.

2 CHAINZ
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect