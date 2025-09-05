2 Chainz to Share His Story in New Memoir
2 Chainz has always had a way with words. Now, instead of verses and hooks, he’s putting his story into a book. On Sept. 4, he announced his upcoming memoir…
On Sept. 4, he announced his upcoming memoir The Voice in Your Head Is God, set to be published on March 3, 2026, by Atria Books and Black Privilege Publishing, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.
A Journey of Faith and Survival
The rapper and entrepreneur writes about his early years in Georgia, where he was raised by a single mother after his father went to prison. His teenage years were filled with “doubt and self-destruction,” according to the book’s synopsis, but he eventually discovered faith, mentorship, and a sense of purpose.
“I feel this is my best close and most personal work,” 2 Chainz said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “I want to share the spiritual journey behind my success in a raw, uncut and motivational way.”
The memoir will also highlight his career milestones, including his collaborations with Lil Wayne and Ludacris, as well as the challenges he faced in his personal life. It’s not just about the hits—it’s about the struggles behind them too.
More Than Music
This isn’t 2 Chainz’s only storytelling venture. Earlier this year, he released Red Clay, a short film co-written with actor Omar Epps. The film follows Nook, a teenager dealing with his mother’s drug addiction while dreaming of a better life.
“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything,” 2 Chainz told Variety in May. “Red Clay is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life — everyday folks fighting to survive — means everything to me.”
A Book for Dreamers
With The Voice in Your Head Is God, 2 Chainz hopes to inspire readers who are chasing dreams but battling self-doubt. As he puts it, the book is meant “to help anyone with a dream and a vision [who] struggles, or doubts their intuition.”
Preorders are already open—so fans who want to hear the story behind the music can claim their copy now.