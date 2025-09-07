This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 7

September 7 has been a significant date in hip-hop and R&B. Eazy-E was born on this day in 1964. He was a co-founder of the gangsta rap group, N.W.A. Their debut album, Straight Outta Compton, is one of the most influential hip-hop albums and was the first rap album to receive a GRAMMY Hall of Fame induction. Jermaine Stewart was also born on this day in 1957. His 1986 single, “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off,” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was an international hit. Keep reading for more events from Sep. 7.