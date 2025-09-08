Cardi B Aims for Legacy With Billboard Impact Award

Cardi B had Brooklyn cheering on Thursday night (Sep. 4) when she accepted the 2025 Billboard Impact of the Year Award at the R&B / Hip-Hop Power Players Event. With her trademark energy, she turned her acceptance speech into both a celebration of hip hop and a reminder of why she is determined to be remembered.

The award was presented by Carl Lamarre, senior director of R&B / Hip-Hop at Billboard, who introduced Cardi as one of the night’s standout honorees.

Cardi’s Hip Hop Heroes

In her speech, Cardi made it clear where her inspiration comes from. “Hip-Hop is a feeling,” she said. “When I was growing up, I didn’t want to be the Shakiras, the J-Los, and the R&B artists; I wanted to be like Trina and Lil Kim. I wanted to be like them.”

Her passion for the genre has always been at the core of her drive. Cardi explained that when she was younger, she worried her dreams might not survive her tough circumstances. “I’m just so happy that I’m a part of something that I love. I always dreamed about this career — I just felt like with the environment that I was in, dreaming was dreaming. Reality crushes your dreams. So I’m happy that my career is the career that I always dreamed of.”

Building a Legacy

For Cardi, the award was not just about the present but about the future. “I want to be spoken about forever,” she declared. “We talk about all these hip-hop artists who came out 20 years ago and 30 years ago, and I want to be a part of that. I don’t want to be a moment. I want to be a legacy so I can die in peace one day and my kids can be like, ‘That’s my mama.’”

A Night of Honors

Cardi was in good company. Wu-Tang Clan was inducted into Billboard’s Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, Leon Thomas earned breakthrough artist of the year, and rising stars Gelo, Odeal, and Ravyn Lanae were each named rookie of the year in their respective genres.

What the Impact Award Means

The Billboard Impact Award isn’t about chart numbers or hit singles. It’s about how artists use their platforms to make a difference, especially for women in music and beyond. Past honorees include H.E.R., Solange Knowles, and Tyla, who have all used their voices to inspire social change.