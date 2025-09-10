Kendrick Lamar Wins Second Emmy for Record-Breaking Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar won an Emmy Award at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys on September 7. He took home the prize for Outstanding Music Direction with co-nominee, Tony Russell, marking his second Emmy win since 2022.

Working with Tony Russell, Lamar put on a stunning Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The event drew 133.5 million watchers at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on February 9. This set a new viewership mark for halftime shows.

The fast-paced 13-minute set brought surprise stars to the stage. Samuel L. Jackson strutted out first, followed by SZA's smooth vocals. Serena Williams also made waves with her unexpected entrance. Fans went wild as Lamar blazed through hits like "Not Like Us," "squabble up," "HUMBLE..," and "tv off."

The show took social media by storm. NFL's TikTok clip capturing the stage gained over 100 million views — a first for any halftime moment. Across all platforms, the show pulled in 3.65 billion views worldwide. The stats kept climbing, with 810 million impressions total, and YouTube views hitting 50 million in just three days.

Big things keep happening for Lamar. This Emmy win adds to his growing trophy case. His first Emmy came in 2022 for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), when he shared the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent at Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, per Sportskeeda.

Los Angeles' Peacock Theater hosted the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. The show stood out for the rap star, who won the category with four Emmy nominations, proving his impact in delivering live shows. Now, with multiple GRAMMYs and Emmy awards under his belt, he inches closer to achieving the EGOT status.

The Emmy win wasn't the only award Lamar received on September 7. The Compton-born artist also snagged a win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, earning Best Cinematography for the "Not Like Us" music video.