Miguel Reveals He’s Been a Dad for a Year
Miguel just revealed some news that has fans smiling. The singer quietly became a dad last year with partner Margaret Zhang. To mark the occasion, he posted a heartfelt Instagram video in honor of his child’s first birthday.
In the post, Miguel shared his joy with the world. “Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!!” he wrote. “We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song - hope it always reminds you of how loved you are 🖤🖤🖤.”
A Special Father Baby Moment
The video shows Miguel smiling from ear to ear as he cradles his little one. The baby’s face is blurred, but the connection is clear. At one point, Miguel holds up one finger, encouraging Angelito to do the same. When the child mimics him, Miguel beams and starts playfully guiding them toward clapping.
Zhang, a filmmaker, reposted the sweet moment on her own Instagram story, showing her pride in the milestone.
Love from Friends and Fans
The couple was quickly showered with congratulations from friends and fellow artists. Nicole Russell-Wharton commented, “Happy 1st to the happiest baby on the planet and to the most devoted parents. ❤️❤️ WLY!” Singer Jessie Reyez also left her mark with a simple, “❤️❤️.”
A New Chapter for Miguel
Miguel’s personal life has taken a new turn since his 2022 split from Nazanin Mandi. Now, with Zhang and their baby, he is stepping into a new era. The song he wrote for Angelito adds an extra layer of love to the announcement, showing just how deeply this milestone has inspired him.
For fans, the reveal was both unexpected and heartwarming. Miguel may have kept the first year private, but his joy as a father is unmistakable.