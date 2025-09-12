Michelle Williams on Destiny’s Child Reunion: ‘Anything is Possible’

If you thought Destiny’s Child was done surprising fans, think again. Michelle Williams recently dropped some behind-the-scenes details about the group’s latest reunion — and it was every bit as magical as it looked.

Williams appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 10, where she reflected on joining Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland on stage at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Las Vegas on July 26.

“It was an awesome, spur-of-the-moment decision,” Williams told Cohen with a smile. Unlike their polished Coachella reunion in 2018, this one was pure impulse. “This one was, ‘Y’all let’s do this,’ and we did,” she explained.

The Energy of the Stage

Fans hoping for new Destiny’s Child music got a cautious but hopeful answer when Cohen asked if the trio would record again. Williams, who is currently starring on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, didn’t close the door.

“Anything is possible,” she said. “To me, performing on stage is like that for me… I only like it with Beyoncé and Kelly. But as far as Broadway, I’m a Broadway girl… Music? I only want to do it with them.”

That answer made it clear: the group’s magic lies in their togetherness.

Fan Favorites and Musical Legacy

When asked to name her favorite Destiny’s Child song, Williams didn’t hesitate. “‘Say My Name’ by far,” she said, before quickly adding “Survivor” to the list. “The musicality is still relevant… and it was the first I was ever on commercially.”

At the July 26 show, Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams treated fans to a nostalgic medley that included “Independent Woman,” “Lose My Breath,” “Energy,” and the forever iconic “Bootylicious.”

Reuniting Beyond the Stage

This wasn’t the first time the women have linked up in recent years. In 2023, Williams and Rowland joined Beyoncé backstage during her Renaissance World Tour, where they also reunited with former members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

And they’ve been showing support beyond just big reunions. Williams was spotted cheering Beyoncé on in Washington, D.C. in July, while Rowland caught the Paris stop in June.