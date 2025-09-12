Young Thug Drops Apologetic ‘Man I Miss My Dogs’ and Poems

Young Thug has had a tough stretch. From leaked jail phone calls to broken friendships, it has sometimes looked like the world was closing in on him. But the Atlanta rapper is trying to turn things around. His new song, “Man I Miss My Dogs,” released on Thursday night (Sept. 11), is part confession, part love letter, and part apology.

Across seven minutes, Thugger opens up about strained relationships with girlfriend Mariah The Scientist and longtime friends Drake, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Baby. It is raw, emotional, and very different from the flex-heavy tracks fans may expect from him.

Starting With Love

The track begins with Thug addressing Mariah The Scientist, who supported him through more than two years in jail during the YSL RICO case. His words sound like someone afraid of losing his closest ally:

“Baby I’m sorry, one of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet/ One of my biggest fears is waking up in our bed without you right by my neck/ Saying don’t you break a sweat, pillow talking ain’t my game.”

It is not a typical rap opening line. Instead, it feels like an intimate message he needed her—and the world—to hear.

Reaching Out to Drake

Thug also makes peace with Drake, after rumors spread that he had dissed him in a leaked phone call. Instead, he reminds everyone that Drizzy stood by him:

“Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F— the jail call, you know the other calls we had.”

The verse sounds less like a lyric and more like a public thank-you note.

A Call for Lil Baby

The YSL leader then turns to Lil Baby, who he calls “WHAM.” Their friendship has been shaky since the RICO arrests, and Thug wants to bridge the silence:

“WHAM pick up the phone, yeah talk to me it’s Spider/ Taught you everything you know about this s—t we for lifers.”

It is an open hand and a reminder of their once unbreakable bond.

Respect for 21 Savage

Finally, Thug checks in with 21 Savage, making it clear there is no beef between them: “Savage you a real n—a/ Don’t let them tell you different.”

It is short but firm, a way of telling the world they are still solid.

Reclaiming His Story

“Man I Miss My Dogs” is less about clever wordplay and more about rebuilding trust. After so much negative press, Young Thug is trying to control the story rather than letting it control him.