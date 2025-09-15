ContestsEvents
Cardi B’s ‘Am I The Drama?’ Album Available on DoorDash

Cardi B has officially teamed up with DoorDash to give the Bardi Gang a unique experience. Through the exclusive Cardi Bodega, fans in select cities can now order her sophomore…

Cardi B has officially teamed up with DoorDash to give the Bardi Gang a unique experience. Through the exclusive Cardi Bodega, fans in select cities can now order her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, right alongside their favorite food and drinks. Fans had been buzzing about a collaboration after the popular food delivery service followed Cardi on social media, and she teased a special project during a livestream.

Cardi B has been hustling hard to promote her sophomore album, which drops Friday, September 19th. From selling CDs on sidewalks and subway platforms, to a surprise pop-up outside her favorite Washington Heights deli, where she bought sandwiches, danced on cars, and turned a neighborhood stop into a block party.

What can fans expected from Am I the Drama? Cardi's highly anticipated album with have 23 tracks including past hits like “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Up”, and her summer anthem, “Outside”.

You can pick up Cardi B's sophomore album this Friday, September 19th.  

