Jeezy Launches TM:101 Live Las Vegas Residency with Orchestra
Jeezy is taking his legacy to new heights with a highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. TM:101 Live, the residency, will feature a full 101-piece orchestra and deliver an unforgettable reimagining of the classic album that cemented Jeezy’s place in hip-hop history.
The residency will unfold in two unique chapters: TM:101 Live: The Masquerade in October and November, followed by TM:101 Live: The Nutcracker in December. Under the direction of Adam Blackstone and conducted by award-winning bassist Derrick Hodge, the shows will also feature live sets from DJ Drama and DJ Ace, adding even more energy to the experience.
As if that weren’t enough, Jeezy recently announced a new project, Still Snowin, a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama set for release on September 28th.
Originally released in 2005, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and quickly went platinum with hits like “Soul Survivor” and “Go Crazy”. Nearly two decades later, the project continues to inspire fans. Jeezy has celebrated the album’s success with multiple anniversary tours, but this Vegas residency starts a new chapter for Jeezy fans across the world!