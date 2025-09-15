Phylicia Rashad Honors Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Touching Emmys Tribute

At the 2025 Emmy Awards, emotions ran high when Phylicia Rashad stepped onto the stage. Known to millions as Clair Huxtable from The Cosby Show, Rashad introduced the in memoriam segment and used the moment to say goodbye to someone very close to her on-screen family — Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Warner, who played Theo Huxtable, passed away in July at age 54 after an accidental drowning while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica.

“He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood,” Rashad said, her voice steady but tender.

Remembering Theo and the Legacy of Warner

Rashad’s words captured not only Warner’s role in The Cosby Show but also the deeper connection viewers formed with him over the years.

“Like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts,” Rashad continued. “Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us. Even though they may not longer be here with us, we can all smile, knowing their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives. And whether you grew up watching them, or have just now discovered their brilliance, their light remains in the very fabric of our industry.”

For eight seasons, Warner starred alongside Rashad, Bill Cosby, and the rest of the Huxtable family. He also appeared as Theo in the first two seasons of the spin-off A Different World, extending his reach into another corner of TV history.

Love That Lasts Beyond the Screen

Off-screen, Warner’s life was full of family and love. On September 12, his wife, Tenisha Warner, shared her own tribute on Instagram. Her post marked what would have been their wedding anniversary.

“Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time,” she wrote. “Tomorrow marks our anniversary — and my heart is wide open. For the first time, I’m sharing a glimpse of the love that began it all. I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream.”

She also shared plans to honor his legacy with something new. “Today, in his honor, my daughter and I are launching River & Ember and officially opening The Warner Family Foundation. Together we carry the legacy my husband and I began— one that nurtures children’s inner light and gives young artists the freedom to create outside the lines. This is love, Still moving. Still making. Still carrying us forward.”

Carrying the Light

The Emmy tribute and his family’s heartfelt words showed how Warner’s influence stretched far beyond the screen. Fans remember him as Theo, the funny and relatable son who grew up in front of America. But to those closest to him, he was also a husband, father, and a dreamer who believed in giving back.